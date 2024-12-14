Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of Rumble stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 21,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,235. Rumble has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.