Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rumble Price Performance
Shares of Rumble stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 21,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,235. Rumble has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.
Rumble Company Profile
