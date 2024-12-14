S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.65 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.48). Approximately 918,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,602,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.36 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.65. The company has a market cap of £230.76 million, a PE ratio of 3,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

