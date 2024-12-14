Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 69.1% in November

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,000 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 420.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF remained flat at $43.50 during trading hours on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62.

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

