Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 69.1% in November

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,000 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 420.4 days.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF remained flat at $43.50 during trading hours on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
