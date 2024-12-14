Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $10.20 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 740,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after acquiring an additional 93,877 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,389 shares of company stock worth $70,763,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

