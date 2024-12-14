Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,540 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.