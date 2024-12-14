Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,540 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

