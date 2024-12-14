Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVRA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,969.15. The trade was a 10.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Savara by 411.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Savara by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Savara by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.92. Savara has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

