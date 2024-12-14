Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.6 days.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF remained flat at $14.91 during trading on Friday. Savaria has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

