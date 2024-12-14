Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Stock Price Up 11.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.99 and last traded at $296.99. Approximately 37 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.09.

Schindler Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.71.

About Schindler

(Get Free Report)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.