Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 25206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.97).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £62.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,725.00 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.93.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 2.94 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Ranjan Ramparia bought 5,000 shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,048.59). Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

