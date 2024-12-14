SDI Group (LON:SDI) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.74). 60,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 344,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.73).

SDI Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £61.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28.

Get SDI Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Ford acquired 100,000 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($73,204.59). Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging and sensing and control applications worldwide. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand; and camera that have applications in astronomy field under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.