Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Update

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,355,500 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 992,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.7 days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
SHWGF stock remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
