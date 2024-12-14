Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Update

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,355,500 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 992,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.7 days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

SHWGF stock remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

