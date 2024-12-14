Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

SHECY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 369,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.22. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

See Also

