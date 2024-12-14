Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,387,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $432,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.5% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.03.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

