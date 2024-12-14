Short Interest in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Decreases By 54.4%

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

HQL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,054. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.