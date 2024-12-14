Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Drops By 28.0%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,688,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 2,345,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 767.3 days.

Shares of BBAJF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,309. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

