Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Increases By 100.5%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the November 15th total of 342,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 84,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 120.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,475 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

