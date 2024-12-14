Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Drops By 44.0%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

Shares of BEATW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 19,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219. HeartBeam has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

HeartBeam Company Profile

Featured Articles

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

