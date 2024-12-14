Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Rises By 151.2%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,400 shares, a growth of 151.2% from the November 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,641,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
