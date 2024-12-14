Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Rises By 151.2%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,400 shares, a growth of 151.2% from the November 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,641,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

