Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Drops By 55.5%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the November 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance

Solar Energy Initiatives stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,542. Solar Energy Initiatives has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

