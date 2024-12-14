Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Drops By 55.5%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the November 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance
Solar Energy Initiatives stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,542. Solar Energy Initiatives has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
