Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Decreases By 50.0%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY remained flat at $27.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 104,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,708. Symrise has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYIEY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Symrise to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Symrise to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

