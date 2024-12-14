Short Interest in TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Increases By 100.7%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the November 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

TCL Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCLHF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. TCL Electronics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

