Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Drops By 32.6%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of VRCA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 539,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. The business had revenue of ($1.78) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

