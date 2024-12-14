Short Interest in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Expands By 26.0%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 196,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance
Shares of VINP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $574.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.
Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci Partners Investments
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.