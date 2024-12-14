Short Interest in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Expands By 26.0%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 196,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of VINP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $574.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

