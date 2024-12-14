Short Interest in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Declines By 30.8%

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

Virginia National Bankshares stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 2,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.45. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 20.4% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 32.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

