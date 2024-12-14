Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Increases By 31.6%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,222,400 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 7,008,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance
ZHAOF opened at $1.48 on Friday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
