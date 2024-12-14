Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Increases By 31.6%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,222,400 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 7,008,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance

ZHAOF opened at $1.48 on Friday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Read More

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold and silver products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It offers gold bullions under the Zhaojin brand.

