SIGA Technologies, Inc. Amends and Restates By-laws

On December 10, 2024, SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA), following a recommendation from the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, announced the amendment and restatement of the company’s Amended and Restated By-laws (By-laws), effective immediately.

The amendments made to the By-laws include updates and expansions of procedural and disclosure requirements for stockholder nominations and other business proposals under advance notice provisions. These updates incorporate the Securities and Exchange Commission’s adoption of “universal proxy” rules outlined in Rule 14a-19 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Moreover, additional provisions related to the company’s stockholder listings have been updated to align with amendments in Delaware law. The amendments now require any stockholder soliciting proxies from others to use a proxy card color different from white. Additionally, ministerial, clarifying, and conforming changes have been implemented.

A summary of the By-laws has been provided in the Form 8-K filing, with the complete By-laws available in Exhibit 3.1 attached to the filing and incorporated therein by reference.

In line with these changes, SIGA Technologies has not indicated that these amendments are intended to concurrently satisfy any filing obligations under specific provisions as outlined in the Form 8-K document.

As per standard procedure, the company has also included the necessary financial statements and exhibits in the report, with the Amended and Restated By-laws marked as Exhibit 3.1 and a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document listed as Exhibit 104.

In conclusion, this update signifies SIGA Technologies’ proactive approach in enhancing its governance framework to ensure transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

This article is based on the 8-K SEC Filing submitted by SIGA Technologies, Inc. on December 10, 2024.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

