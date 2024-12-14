Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

SLVRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 115,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

