Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
SLVRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 115,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
About Silver One Resources
