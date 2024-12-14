Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Up 43.3% in November

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,100 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 1,156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,561.0 days.
Skylark Price Performance
SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Skylark has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $14.25.
