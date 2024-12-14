Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Up 43.3% in November

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2024

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,100 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 1,156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,561.0 days.

Skylark Price Performance

SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Skylark has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Skylark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.