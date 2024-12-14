Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Up 43.3% in November

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,100 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 1,156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,561.0 days.

Skylark Price Performance

SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Skylark has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Get Skylark alerts:

Skylark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.