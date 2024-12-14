Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRRTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,137. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

