Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in November

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,266,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 26,707,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of SNMRF remained flat at $4.79 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

