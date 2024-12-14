Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,624.0 days.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $9.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.08.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile
