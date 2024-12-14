Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2024

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,624.0 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $9.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.