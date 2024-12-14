Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,624.0 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $9.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.