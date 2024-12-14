Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Purchases A$28,460.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Compton purchased 1,000 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$28.46 ($18.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,460.00 ($18,127.39).

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.