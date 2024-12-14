Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

