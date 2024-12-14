Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Source Capital Price Performance
Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.
Source Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.