SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock remained flat at $7.78 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market and Corporate Market segments. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services. In addition, the company provides various savings and pension related services, as well as debit and credit card services.

