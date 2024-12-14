SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock remained flat at $7.78 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $7.78.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.