St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Insider Mark Hine Purchases 40,000 Shares

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hine bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($9,681.53).

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

