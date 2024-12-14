StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.76 on Friday. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

