Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEOAY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 95,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -113.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

