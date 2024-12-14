Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 1918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.
Sumco Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.
Sumco Company Profile
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
