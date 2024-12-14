SUNation Energy Appoints Scott Maskin as Permanent CEO

Enlightify Inc. (formerly known as China Green Agriculture, Inc.) issued an update regarding the planned acquisition of Lonestar Dream, Inc. as disclosed previously. The acquisition, subject to a Stock Purchase Agreement with Mr. Zhibiao Pan, has not been finalized, and Lonestar continues to operate its mining sites in Texas. In light of recent developments, the Company and Mr. Pan are currently reviewing the transaction for the acquisition of Lonestar. Further updates will be provided upon the completion of this assessment.

Enlightify Inc., a Nevada corporation, shared this information on December 13, 2024, in a Form 8-K submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Company was known as China Green Agriculture, Inc. and can be reached at its principal executive offices located at 3rd Floor, Borough A, Block A, No.181 South Taibai Road, Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, People’s Republic of China, 710065.

For any inquiries, the Registrant’s telephone number is +86-29-88266368.

The transaction status and future plans will be subject to forthcoming updates as the ongoing assessment progresses. The Company aims to keep stakeholders informed as they navigate through the transaction with Lonestar Dream, Inc.

