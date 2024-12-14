Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 9,850 Shares of Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ – Free Report) by 1,698.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Price Performance

JULJ stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Announces Dividend

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – July (JULJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULJ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

