Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,523,000 after buying an additional 1,014,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,498,000 after acquiring an additional 533,884 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,406,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,366,000 after purchasing an additional 94,350 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,050,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,738,000 after purchasing an additional 249,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,454,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after purchasing an additional 466,505 shares during the period.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.78 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.