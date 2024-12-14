Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $5,489,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 124,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

