Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SUSRF opened at $12.75 on Friday. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.
About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
