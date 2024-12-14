Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Head to Head Survey

Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Swiftmerge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swiftmerge Acquisition and Antero Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A N/A $3.42 million ($0.02) -525.00 Antero Resources $4.68 billion 2.15 $242.92 million $0.14 231.21

Profitability

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Swiftmerge Acquisition. Swiftmerge Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Swiftmerge Acquisition and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A -11.71% -0.23% Antero Resources 1.03% -0.59% -0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Swiftmerge Acquisition and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiftmerge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Resources 1 7 9 2 2.63

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $34.06, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Swiftmerge Acquisition.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Swiftmerge Acquisition on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

