Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,221 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

