Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,329,000 after purchasing an additional 961,801 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Microchip Technology by 234.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,391,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,298,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,797,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $59.93 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

