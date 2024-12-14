TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,135 ($39.57) and last traded at GBX 3,135 ($39.57). 51,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 99,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,155 ($39.82).

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,941.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,839.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,250 ($41.02), for a total transaction of £159,055 ($200,750.98). 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

