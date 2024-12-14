TD Private Client Wealth LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,376 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Shopify by 29.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 57,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.03.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $120.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

