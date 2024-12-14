TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Price

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$101.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.90.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

IMO stock opened at C$96.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$73.67 and a 1-year high of C$108.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Insider Transactions at Imperial Oil

In other news, Director Bradley William Corson acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.44 per share, with a total value of C$467,713.92. Corporate insiders own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.