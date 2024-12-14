Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.22 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134,167 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,867,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,192,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,520,000 after buying an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,178,000 after buying an additional 289,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,490.33. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

